Princes Highway, Sylvania closed following serious crash

A serious accident has occurred this afternoon on Princes Highway, near the intersection of Box Road, Sylvania.
There is so far no official advice on the condition of the motorists involved.
A police statement said, "Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command are attending the Princes Highway near Box Road, Sylvania, following reports of a crash about 1.30pm today.
"Princes Highway is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.