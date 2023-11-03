St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Princes Highway, Sylvania closed following serious crash

Updated November 3 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:24pm
A serious accident has occurred this afternoon on Princes Highway, near the intersection of Box Road, Sylvania.

