Updated | Fatal crash leads to closure of Princes Highway, Sylvania

Update
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, Sylvania this afternoon.
The highway, in the Box Road area, is closed in both directions and traffic is gridlocked.
A police statement said, about 1.30pm, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, Sylvania, after reports a Ford Falcon and a Volkswagen van had collided.
"The male driver - and sole occupant of the Ford - believed to be aged in his 60s - died at the scene," the statement said.
"The male driver of the Volkswagen - a man believed to be aged in his 30s - sustained serious leg injuries.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."
Earlier
A serious accident has occurred this afternoon on Princes Highway, near the intersection of Box Road, Sylvania.
There is so far no official advice on the condition of the motorists involved.
A police statement said, "Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command are attending the Princes Highway near Box Road, Sylvania, following reports of a crash about 1.30pm today.
"Princes Highway is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."
