Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Sutherland-born, Alfie Edwards, rises to the top to sign with Leeds United

By Finn Coleman
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published November 3 2023 - 2:20pm
Alfie Edwards in Leeds
Young Aussie footballer, Alfie Edwards, is off to a flying start in his career after signing with the Leeds United Academy for Under 9s.

