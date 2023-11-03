Young Aussie footballer, Alfie Edwards, is off to a flying start in his career after signing with the Leeds United Academy for Under 9s.
Born in Sutherland Hospital, but now living in York, England, Edwards has been obsessed with football since he was two-years-old.
The now nine-year-old is living out the dream of many young footballers, playing and training at a Tier 1 club.
When he was just 15-months-old, Edwards moved to England in 2016 with his parents Mark and Laura and brother Tyler, leaving older brother Cody living in Cronulla.
Like many kids in England, football became his life.
"He took a football with him everywhere and watched it on TV. He would get up on a morning and just watch football, old games, new games, youtube,"
Edwards has been playing football since he was three and has been playing with Leeds and Hull City since he was six- he plays centre back or right wing/midfielder.
"He went to an open trial when he was six and then was sent to the Leeds United Development centre," said Laura. "He did one session there and then was fast tracked across to the academy.
"He has been there ever since and was offered a contract with them in October and signed in May 2023."
Edwards isn't taking his opportunity for granted.
"He is super proud and he understands the enormity of it because there are very few that have this opportunity. It is very difficult to make it into these academies.
"We are extremely proud and we know how much of a dream this is for most children in the UK. Football is huge here," she said
Despite having spent most of his life in England, the Sutherland-born Edwards has never lost his love for Australia and supporting the Socceroos.
"He is so patriotic and proud of his Aussie roots.
"His coaches asked him a question on behalf of the England scouts.
"'Who would you choose, England or Australia? He didn't hesitate in answering 'Australia'."
