St George Hospital has apologised to the family of a young man who died two weeks after he had non-life threatening injuries following a crash.
A coronial inquiry recently found professional errors led to the death of 20-year-old Adam Fitzpatrick, who was injured in regional NSW, but once taken to St George Hospital, a dislodged tracheostomy breathing tube led him to suffer catastrophic brain failure in August 2020.
A spokesperson for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District says it extends sincere condolences to the family. "We acknowledge there were shortcomings in the treatment Mr Fitzpatrick received and we sincerely apologise," he said. "South Eastern Sydney Local Health District will carefully consider the coroner's findings."
In recent findings handed down, Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee said evidence showed clinicians Paras Jain, Ajey Dixit, Hemang Doshi and Ashima Sharma might have displayed "unsatisfactory professional conduct" in failing to properly address the issue. Three of the doctors did not exercise appropriate clinical judgement in managing Mr Fitzpatrick's tracheostomy, while Dr Sharma failed to clarify with the other clinicians about the airway treatment plan and whether there were any issues with it.
In the interest of public health and safety, a transcript of the evidence will be given to the Medical Council of NSW, which has the power to investigate incidents and revoke the right of medical professionals to practise.
with Australian Associated Press
