In recent findings handed down, Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee said evidence showed clinicians Paras Jain, Ajey Dixit, Hemang Doshi and Ashima Sharma might have displayed "unsatisfactory professional conduct" in failing to properly address the issue. Three of the doctors did not exercise appropriate clinical judgement in managing Mr Fitzpatrick's tracheostomy, while Dr Sharma failed to clarify with the other clinicians about the airway treatment plan and whether there were any issues with it.