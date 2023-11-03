In a recent turn of events, St Ursula's School Kingsgrove has revised its policy regarding the attendance of same-sex couples at the school formal.
Abbie Frankland, the girlfriend of a St Ursula's student, started a Change.org petition after she discovered the school did not permit same-sex couples to attend the formal together.
But on Friday, November 3, after a meeting with students, the school reversed its decision, a spokesperson for Change.org said, allowing Abbie and her girlfriend Emily to attend the formal together on November 9.
In a victory update to petition supporters, Abbie said, "We are thrilled to share we received a decision from the school, and they have granted permission for me to attend the school formal with my girlfriend Emily.
"To everyone who signed our petition, shared our story, and stood with us in solidarity, a heartfelt thank you. Your support has made a difference."
"We hope that our story can inspire others to challenge discriminatory policies and practices wherever they exist."
The petition received thousands of signatures.
A spokesperson for Sydney Catholic Schools said the school would not comment on, or enter into a public debate about, an internal school matter.
