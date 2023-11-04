Weekly Wrap: Flood maps spark much discussion

Hello readers,
New flood zone maps have been the hot topic of discussion since thousands of Sutherland Shire residents started receiving letters from the council advising their properties have been identified as potentially flood prone. Residents have until December 6 to comment before new flood zone maps are finalised. This follows The Leader reporting in August this year the number of properties identified as flood affected in parts of the shire would double under draft maps that would soon be placed on public exhibition.
In other big news, Swimming NSW has proposed establishing a high performance training centre at Sutherland Leisure Centre in preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Paris and Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics. The council will consider the proposal at its meeting on November 6.
The Leader turned the spotlight on an iconic Miranda Fair business this week as Sarah Johnston and her brother Andrew Shalhoub chalked up 20 years operating Rubyniks cafe. The siblings attribute the longevity of the business to the support of their parents, great staff and loyal customers, some of whom have been with them for the whole journey.
Congratulations are in order for Year 12 student Antonio Caruana has drummed his way into the 'best of the best' of HSC music performances, nabbing a highly-sought after place in ENCORE. The Marist College Penshurst student will perform at the Sydney Opera House for a concert alongside other standout students who studied music for their final exams.
I'll finish with an uplifting story (and one of the most viewed on The Leader's website last week) about three Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club cadets who took part in a dramatic evening rescue. Chris Ordenes, 15, his brother Diego, 13, and Levi Statevski, 16, showed maturity and bravery beyond their years on October 19 when a woman in her 40s was dragged out in a rip.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
