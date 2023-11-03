St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Matters with Chris Minns: More Police, Safer Streets

November 4 2023 - 10:00am
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.
My Government is continuing to rebuild our essential services by entering into an historic agreement to pay our Student Police Officers while they study at the Goulburn Police Academy.

