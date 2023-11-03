A new art gallery, La Petite Maison des Arts, has opened in Bundeena with its first formal exhibition this weekend.
The exhibition, Bundeena à Moi, features works by Bundeena artist and architect Tony Fragar.
Joe Meagher owns the gallery, which adjoins the store Little French Heart, which is run by his partner Kim Cotton.
"Joe and I were thinking of a new and creative way to use the space next to Little French Heart," Kim said.
"We attended a Bundeena Art Trail event and Joe was really impressed by the quality of the art.
"The gallery exists to support and promote artists in Bundeena and beyond, and gives back to the local and wider community.
"Visitors and collectors can come to Bundeena, go for a swim, have a picnic with the family, a coffee at a cafe, and view and buy the works in a beautiful environment. It's a lovely 'slow living, feel good' day out."
Artist Tony Fragar describes his works as "delightfully and surprisingly off-trend, Utopian and romantic".
"Its inspiration draws on the everyday moments in our lives that can make us feel sublime and uplifted," he said.
"Pavlova on the deck with a cockatoo about to swoop, Sunday view of the beach, French champagne for two and boating in Audley are some of the subjects.
"The works draw on French and Australian impressionism, still life and landscapes painted in lush oils. Think Gauguin at Gunyah, Monet in Maianbar, Renoir in the Royal National Park.
"I want people to notice how amusing and entertaining incidental moments can be," Tony says.
"You may be walking along and in a heartbeat you glance at something which is ravishing. If we take the time to notice it, we can capitulate to our elevated best."
Tony is one of the Bundeena Art Trail artists, a talented group of artists who have been instrumental and generous in the establishment of the gallery.
Bundeena à Moi, by Tony Fragar, opened on November 3 and runs until December 7.
Hours are 10am - 4pm, Friday to Sunday.
The gallery is at 42 Brighton Street, Bundeena.
