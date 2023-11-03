St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New art gallery, La Petite Maison des Arts, opens in Bundeena with first formal exhibition

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Meagher outside the new gallery. Picture by Chris Lane
Joe Meagher outside the new gallery. Picture by Chris Lane

A new art gallery, La Petite Maison des Arts, has opened in Bundeena with its first formal exhibition this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.