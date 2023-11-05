Norma (Betty) Powers easily made it to 100 years on November 1, much to the delight of her family, who celebrated the milestone birthday in true party style.
Born in 1923, Betty was raised at Kogarah and Carlton, and attended Carlton South Primary School followed by Kogarah Domestic High School.
Betty's love of dancing led her to meet Ken, her future husband, at the Civic Dance Hall in Derby Street, Kogarah. They were married in 1945, after Ken returned from war service overseas. They lived at Carlton for more than 60 years and have two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Ken died in 2012. But Betty still reminisces about their memories of enjoying family holidays at caravan parks on the central coast and Gerringong, where they were well known at the bowling club thanks to Ken's bowling prowess.
Betty has been an avid ten pin bowler, keen knitter and crocheter, and would often crochet items to be donated to different charities. She also enjoyed baking, especially cookies.
She celebrated with her relatives and staff at Uniting Roberts Lodge Peakhurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.