A small Kirrawee mixed business has lived up to the sign on the awning, "Happy Corner Shop", by selling a $20 million Powerball winning entry.
A Cronulla man in his 40s held one of the two division one winning entries in Powerball draw 1433, drawn on Thursday November 2. Each division one winning entry scored $20 million.
As the winning entry was unregistered, officials from The Lott had no way to contact the shire winner.
Dennis and Cecelia Liang have operated the One Stop Shop, the outlet's official name, at the corner of Waratah Street and Acacia Road for about 10 years.
Mr Liang said the lucky winner was "a nice guy", who came in every Sunday morning to buy tickets.
"He told me his wife read on Facebook about the mystery winner," Mr Liang said.
"She called her husband and said, 'Isn't that where you go?'
"He brought his ticket in for us to check and found out he was the lucky winner.
"He was very excited, lost for words."
Mr Liang said the customer told him he didn't know what he would do with his winnings.
"He asked me how I would spend the money if it was me," Mr Liang said.
The win has created a buzz in the area, with lots of happy banter between Mr Liang and customers, who hope he might also make them a winner.
Mr Liang said the biggest prize a customer had won before this was $1 million.
A statement from The Lott said regular player admitted he didn't normally check his Powerball tickets until Sunday.
He had told an official, ""Oh mate! I was happy before I won this, but this is just a whole new level".
"I'm crying tears of joy. I don't know where the tears are coming from," he had said.
"I can't believe it! I've bloody done it!
"I'm already happy and this is just going to make a lot of other people around me happy - my mum, my family. The kids are set.
"And I'm going to have a lot of fun and I want to make sure the people around me have a lot of fun too.
"Tonight, I'm going to celebrate with some cold beers and Chinese takeaway!"
