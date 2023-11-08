Cronulla residents believe a large red gum tree, suspected of being poisoned, is showing signs of recovery and should not be removed.
However, Sutherland Shire Council says its experienced arborists have reported the overwhelming bulk of the tree is dead and structurally unsound.
Residents in Bando Road alerted the council the tree appeared to be dying a year ago.
A council spokesman said at the time its arborist advised potential tree poisoning, which was consistent with the findings of a report completed by an independently commissioned arborist, supplied by a concerned local resident.
The spokesman said, steps would be taken to ensure that there would be no lasting loss to local canopy cover.
"The property is subject to a development application and if approved, would be conditional upon remediation action involving replacement trees of similar scale at maturity," he said.
Two weeks ago, a tree lopper arrived to remove the tree, but a resident pointed out new growth in the top branches and pleaded for work to be delayed.
The tree lopper left, but the council says the tree is a public danger and will have to be removed.
A resident said, "Living directly opposite this stunning forest red gum (the most significant tree on the street), I and the others in our building have a unique perspective of its branches and foliage.
"Though some branches should be removed for safety without further delay, many branches are thriving and, just last night, I watched a lorikeet frolicking in some new foliage.
"An independent level-5 arborist I have spoken with in the last week concurs that some of tree is alive and there are branches that could be retained and monitored."
The resident said she was obtaining a written report to back up her case, and supplied photos of new foliage.
A council spokesman said experienced council arborists had been monitoring the health of the tree over the last 12 months.
"Over this period, [they] have noted the continued decline of the tree, with a number of recent assessments confirming that the overwhelming bulk of the tree is now dead and structurally unsound," he said.
"Recent assessments have returned the unanimous conclusion that this tree poses an unacceptable risk to public safety, with plans underway to remove the tree.
"Council acknowledges the concerns of a local resident who has expressed a desire for the tree to be retained, but with the tree now posing an active risk to the safety of surrounding residents and those passing the site, council will proceed with plans to remove it as soon as practicable to do so."
