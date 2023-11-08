St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents say large gum tree at Cronulla, suspected of being poisoned, shows signs of recovery

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Ben Meakin inspects the tree which he and his partner are trying to save. Picture by John Veage
Cronulla residents believe a large red gum tree, suspected of being poisoned, is showing signs of recovery and should not be removed.

