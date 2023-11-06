Play was on and off at Hurstville Oval on a wet Saturday for the St George Cricket Club's Round 5 clash with North Sydney.
St George won the toss and bowled first and when Nick Stapleton took the first wicket after 11 balls it left Norths opener Dylan Mares 1 for 1 and the Saints tried to apply pressure.
Luke Bartier chimed in and dismissed Mares replacement for 2-25 before Jonathon Craig-Dobson took the other opener's wicket leaving the visitors at 3-33, Bartier instantly taking another wicket leaving Norths reeling at 4-34.
The fightback came with rain interruptions and the two middle order batsman slowly put on a hundred between them putting the pressure back on the home team.
When Saints new English signing Ed Pollock took a catch to dismiss top scorer Mac Jenkins for 58 off Bartier's bowling it slowed their attack and left Norths at 7/178 off 60 overs on day one.
Pollock has just arrived at Hurstville this week and the 28-year-old Worcestershire County Cricket Club left handed batsman said the weather was just like England's.
"I only got here this week and its rained every day. It's just like being at home.
"I'm here for the full season and I'm just here to enjoy my cricket and help win some games for St George."
Pollock who will get his batting chance next Saturday at Hurstville Oval said he had played in Perth previously for two seasons.
Saints in form batsman Blake McDonald's early season form was rewarded, being chosen in a 12-player NSW Men's Team for the Marsh One-Day Cup clash with Western Australia at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday.
Macdonald made his one-day debut for the Blues after playing two Sheffield Shield games this season and crafted a composed innings of 81, providing a solid platform for the Blues to track down the revised target of 222 runs from 43 overs, and in doing so secured the Player of the Match award.
The right-hander's only blemish came when a powerful Moises Henriques drive rebounded off the debutant's helmet at the non-strikers' end, and the NSW captain was caught at mid on In one of the most unusual dismissals you will see all year.
