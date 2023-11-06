St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
A Wet wicket didn't slow down scores

By John Veage
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:32pm
English batsman Ed Pollock became St George 1st Grade Player No.475 and inset Luke Bartier took three wickets at Hurstville Oval.Picture John Veage /Hamish Solomon
Play was on and off at Hurstville Oval on a wet Saturday for the St George Cricket Club's Round 5 clash with North Sydney.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

