The Bangor community has thrown its support behind Iris Schomacker, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
With a 16-year-old autistic son to care for, Ms Schomacker hopes to survive a few more years at least, so she has more time to help Jackson settled into adulthood.
On October 6 this year, Ms Schomacker was taken to the emergency department at Sutherland Hospital after friends noticed behavioural changes. A scan revealed a 6.5 centimetre by 4.3 cm growth, which was partially removed. But further testing at St George Hospital showed the mass was a grade 4 glioblastoma. The outcome is poor due to the aggressive nature of the growth.
Ms Schomacker, a single parent, immediately started treatment, including daily chemotherapy and radiation.
Leader readers may remember Ms Schomacker from a few years ago when she appeared in an article pleading for her son's baby photos that were on a USB, to be returned after being stolen. She never got them back. But now it's a plea of a different kind. As her friends would be the first to say, Ms Schomacker is not one to ask for support - but rather offer it to others.
Her friends have launched a fundraiser to help her stay on her feet, with financial assistance with everyday expenses while she receives treatment.
Ms Schomacker, an accountant who was working up to 60 hours a week before her diagnosis, says her main focus is her son. "As a mum, you put yourself last," she said. "He's not coping very well - he's lashing out. He's emotionally 12 so I just need a few more years to guide him. It's the only reason I'm doing treatment."
Doctors predict Ms Schomacker has three to 24 months to live.
"I still haven't had a cry because I think if I start I won't be able to stop," she said. "It's just how long I can hang on. I'm tough as nuts and will do everything I can. Everyone around me is crumbling harder than me but I'm very lucky to have the support - it's amazing."
