With much of the NRLW focus in 2023 on who left the Dragons, several of coach Jamie Soward's up-and-comers flew under the radar this past season and there is now a noteworthy nursery building in the St George/Illawarra regions.
Having already re-signed six players on multi-year deals during the off-season, Soward looks to be pinning his faith on several of the emerging stars that fans saw in 2023 as the new season training starts.
Ella Koster and Alexis Tauaneai's names stand out from the group with the youngsters making an immediate impact for the Red V and before her season was cut short with a knee injury, Tauaneai was averaging 148 run metres and more than 30 tackles a game at lock.
Now an experienced NRLW coach Soward is known for his ability to get the best out of individuals and under the guidance of Raecene McGregor and prolific tryscorer Teagan Berry, the new-look Dragons could be destined to reach new heights in 2024.
