Season to start again for NRLW

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:30pm
NRLW coach Soward has to get the best out of his players. Picture John Veage
NRLW coach Soward has to get the best out of his players. Picture John Veage

With much of the NRLW focus in 2023 on who left the Dragons, several of coach Jamie Soward's up-and-comers flew under the radar this past season and there is now a noteworthy nursery building in the St George/Illawarra regions.

