St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Kirrawee High School music teacher selected for Be That Teacher national campaign

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee High School year 7 music teacher Kerri-Ann Lacey with year 12 student Abbey Stone and year 9 student William Pearce. Picture by Chris Lane
Kirrawee High School year 7 music teacher Kerri-Ann Lacey with year 12 student Abbey Stone and year 9 student William Pearce. Picture by Chris Lane

Kirrawee High School's music coordinator has been selected to appear in a national campaign that aims to showcase the value and importance of teachers, and encourages young people to consider a career where they can change someone's life for the better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.