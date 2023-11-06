This year for the first time in its short history the 7th annual Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival had Surf Boat racing on its calendar- held the weekend after the normal surf life saving sports event.
The big waves that featured for the earlier surf competitors wasn't a problem for the Boaties who tackled the 3-4ft swell without missing a beat although there were plenty of spills as the crews hit the outer banks.
There were 45 boat crews competing on the day.
Host club Wanda had showed their depth and were leading the Tradies One Club point score before the Boat Carnival but North Cronulla showed their boat strength finishing on 29 Points and taking out five of the nine divisions available.
Wanda finished second on 19 points followed by Elouera and Cronulla SLSC who won the U23 men's right on the finish line.
The surf boat racing was also part of the Sydney Branch Maroubra Seals Surf Boat Series and round two of the Bate Bay Interclub boat event and had crews from Era, Coogee, Maroubra and all the Bate Bay clubs competing.
Open Males
1st North Cronulla (4points
2nd Wanda (3 Points)
3rd Cronulla (2 points)
4th Elouera (1 points)
Open Females
1st North Cronulla (4 Points)
2nd Wanda (3 Points)
Reserve Males
1st Wanda (4 Points)
2nd North Cronulla (3 points)
U23 Males
1st Cronulla (4 points)
2nd North Cronulla (3 Points)
3rd Elouera (2 points)
4th Wanda (1 Points)
U23 Females
1st Elouera (4points)
2nd North Cronulla (3points)
3rd Wanda (2 Points)
U19 Males
1st North Cronulla (4 points)
2nd Elouera (3 Points)
U19 Females
1st North Cronulla (4points)
2nd Wanda (3 points)
Masters
1st North Cronulla (4 points)
2nd Wanda (3 points)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.