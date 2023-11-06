St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Bate Bay surf boats Interclub carnival

John Veage
By John Veage
November 6 2023 - 2:30pm
North Cronulla's strong surf boat section finished on top of the Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Boat Carnival on Saturday. Picture John Veage
This year for the first time in its short history the 7th annual Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival had Surf Boat racing on its calendar- held the weekend after the normal surf life saving sports event.

