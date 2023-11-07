St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Estimated 20,000 people attend 40th Gymea Village Fair despite very wet start

By Murray Trembath
November 7 2023 - 5:30pm
An estimated 20,000 people attended the 40th Gymea Village Fair on Sunday despite a very wet start to the day.

