An estimated 20,000 people attended the 40th Gymea Village Fair on Sunday despite a very wet start to the day.
Gymea Camber of Commerce president Esna Lee said, "overall, it was a great day".
"We were really keen to persevere with the festival and so happy that the weather was on our side clearing up mid-morning," Ms Lee said.
"We wanted to give it every opportunity to go ahead after having three years off and with it being our 40th anniversary.
"So, we would like to say a big thank you to the stallholders and businesses who stuck it out to make that happen.
"It was so great seeing Gymea Village come alive with the local community coming out to support and enjoy the entertainment and activities throughout the day.
"We estimate there was approximately 20,000 people in attendance, which we are really happy with given the weather.
"Unfortunately some changes had to be made with the rides cancelled due to safety and the youth stage moved inside but overall what a great day.
