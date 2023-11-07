Waterfront paradise

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Garage 2
Discover the epitome of waterfront living on a sprawling 965sqm parcel of land that seamlessly combines charm with elegance.
This meticulously renovated residence, nestled on the shores of Burraneer Bay, invites families into an exclusive coastal lifestyle.
Laura McKay from Highland Property said the home enjoys spectacular water views and features modern elegance along with serene outdoor spaces. "It's the perfect retreat for families seeking a tranquil yet stylish lifestyle," Laura said.
The main bedroom retreat captures uninterrupted bay views and features an opulent en suite bathroom. Additionally, a self-contained rumpus area presents versatile living options, complete with a kitchen, bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.
"Positioned in the heart of Burraneer, this waterfront oasis is surrounded by a friendly community and scenic beauty. It is only moments to local amenities, and offers a lifestyle that perfectly blends comfort and convenience," Laura said.
With an impressive 22.63 metres of water frontage, the property boasts a timber jetty and direct access to the bay. Step outside and be captivated by multiple alfresco areas enveloped by lush landscaped gardens, leading down to the water's edge.
