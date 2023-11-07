Captivating bay views

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Garage 2
Commanding 180-degree panoramic views of Gunnamatta Bay and its surrounding parkland, this stunning ground floor apartment provides an idyllic indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
It delivers the ultimate in bayfront living and entertaining from within the sought-after 'Killarney' complex, on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
Daryl Shute, sales agent at DiJones Cronulla, said the property offers a generous open plan living and dining zone with seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
"You will be impressed by the breathtaking, uninterrupted water and park views," Daryl said.
The impeccably presented kitchen showcases gas cooktop and stainless appliances.
There are three comfortable bedrooms with built-ins, the main with en suite and terrace access.
Features continue with an immaculate interior, functional layout, internal laundry, ceiling fans, ducted air-conditioning, polished timber floorboards, double lock-up garage and storage.
Located in a sought-after pocket, this home offers level street access, with only a short stroll to cafes, restaurants, transport and beaches and just moments to Westfield Miranda.
Prepare to fall in love with this majestic bayfront apartment.
