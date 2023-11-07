Hughes MP Jenny Ware says Heathcote Road is not fit for purpose Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware says duplication of Heathcote Road is essential. The road accommodates more than 3.2 million car trips each year and for the most part is only two lanes. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware discusses road safety and the necessary duplication of Heathcote Road.

"Road safety is front of mind for me at the moment, having had one son recently obtain his driver's licence.

"Certainly, with the requirement to have completed 120 hours of driving, this generation has had far more practice and experience behind the wheel than mine, where the requirement was only to have held a learner's permit for a couple of months.



"Mind you, as the mother of twins, 240 hours of instruction brings about its own challenges!

"Our local roads are certainly more crowded and with mobile phones, potential distractions much higher.

"One of the roads that I travel regularly is Heathcote Road. This is the conduit between the eastern and western sides of the Hughes electorate, between Sutherland Shire and Liverpool City Councils.



"It is an important orbital road in Sydney, connecting the Western Suburbs with the South Coast/Illawarra. For the most part, it is only two lanes.

"Built originally to support transport to the Holsworthy Military Barracks, the road is no longer fit for purpose in terms of safety, congestion and reliability. It has to accommodate more than 3.2 million car trips each year.



"During peak hour, commuters are lucky to average 30 km/hr. Certainly, if it was to be rebuilt today, it would be at least four lanes with appropriate modern day safety technology such as shoulders.



"Since 2013, there have been more than 350 crashes along this road, with at least 12 deaths.

"Duplication, funded by previous Coalition Federal and State governments, is almost complete around the Holsworthy and Moorebank exits.



"However, for the most part, travel between Engadine and Voyager Point is single lane. For duplication of the entire road (which should be our ultimate objective), planning work needs to start now.

"The $17.5 million previously pledged by the former Federal Government in its Infrastructure Investment program for environmental studies for duplication has been removed from the Federal Budget and marked "not proceeding" by the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and the Arts.



"No reason has been given. Minister King's 90 day 'strategic review' of all former federal infrastructure projects has blown out to more than 180 days.



"Since launching an online petition, I have been inundated across the electorate by support for duplication of this road.

"Heathcote Road is vital infrastructure within our community, to our City and our State. The Albanese Labor Government needs to urgently recognise its importance and re-commit to funding all available plans to explore duplication.

