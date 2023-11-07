Hughes MP Jenny Ware discusses road safety and the necessary duplication of Heathcote Road.
"Road safety is front of mind for me at the moment, having had one son recently obtain his driver's licence.
"Certainly, with the requirement to have completed 120 hours of driving, this generation has had far more practice and experience behind the wheel than mine, where the requirement was only to have held a learner's permit for a couple of months.
"Mind you, as the mother of twins, 240 hours of instruction brings about its own challenges!
"Our local roads are certainly more crowded and with mobile phones, potential distractions much higher.
"One of the roads that I travel regularly is Heathcote Road. This is the conduit between the eastern and western sides of the Hughes electorate, between Sutherland Shire and Liverpool City Councils.
"It is an important orbital road in Sydney, connecting the Western Suburbs with the South Coast/Illawarra. For the most part, it is only two lanes.
"Built originally to support transport to the Holsworthy Military Barracks, the road is no longer fit for purpose in terms of safety, congestion and reliability. It has to accommodate more than 3.2 million car trips each year.
"During peak hour, commuters are lucky to average 30 km/hr. Certainly, if it was to be rebuilt today, it would be at least four lanes with appropriate modern day safety technology such as shoulders.
"Since 2013, there have been more than 350 crashes along this road, with at least 12 deaths.
"Duplication, funded by previous Coalition Federal and State governments, is almost complete around the Holsworthy and Moorebank exits.
"However, for the most part, travel between Engadine and Voyager Point is single lane. For duplication of the entire road (which should be our ultimate objective), planning work needs to start now.
"The $17.5 million previously pledged by the former Federal Government in its Infrastructure Investment program for environmental studies for duplication has been removed from the Federal Budget and marked "not proceeding" by the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and the Arts.
"No reason has been given. Minister King's 90 day 'strategic review' of all former federal infrastructure projects has blown out to more than 180 days.
"Since launching an online petition, I have been inundated across the electorate by support for duplication of this road.
"Heathcote Road is vital infrastructure within our community, to our City and our State. The Albanese Labor Government needs to urgently recognise its importance and re-commit to funding all available plans to explore duplication.
"The future safety and comfort of all commuters along Heathcote Road, including the safety of our less experienced drivers, depends upon it."
Name: Jenny Ware MP, Member for Hughes
Office: East Parade, Sutherland
Political Party: Liberal Party of Australia
Why did you become involved in politics?
As a lifelong resident of the Sutherland Shire, I am deeply passionate about this area. My commitment to serving the community began during my teenage years as a volunteer. Drawing from my experiences as a former lawyer and the lessons learned as a mother and local business owner, I strive to work towards continuous improvement within our local community, ensuring its strength, vibrancy, and connectedness.
How long have you been an MP? I was elected on May 21, 2022.
What are your three biggest achievements so far?
1. Immersing myself in the local community, by getting to know residents and their concerns by conducting Mobile Offices throughout the entire electorate, my 60 Second Survey, where a significant number of people have responded, as well as doorknocking and at every opportunity meeting and listening to our community.
2. Supporting our tremendous volunteers throughout Hughes by securing grant funding of over $215,000 to give to a variety of organisations and community groups, including sporting clubs, Assistance Dogs Australia, Enough is Enough Anti Violence Movement, Garie Surf Life Saving Club, Rapid Relief Team and The Scout Association of Australia (NSW Branch).
3. Assisting with a variety of Federal Government immigration anomalies including obtaining passports and residency for many within our local area. The most notable was the case of the Mills Family from the Engadine area. After 13 years in Australia and entrenched within our community through work, school and social activities, they were facing deportation when their middle child, Harry, was completing his HSC. Through intervention the Mills family received their permanent residency status to stay in Australia.
Can you give us an update on what you have been working on?
Work for a Federal politician never stops, from continual engagement with people across Hughes to sitting weeks in Canberra. Everyone I speak to within the electorate has expressed their main concern is cost of living.
I take pride in my continual advocacy for the Bonnet Bay community with the Communications Minister along with NBN Co. to improve their mobile and internet service after the long-suffering residents had connectivity issues for months.
Heathcote Road - potential duplication. If this was built today it would be four lanes. As it is, with over three million car trips per year, most of the road is only two lanes, unsafe and congested. It is time that we renewed the former Coalition Government's commitment to planning for full duplication.
Local sports play such a tremendous role within our community. I am working towards improving the facilities at our local fields, especially the change-rooms, to encourage continued female participation in local sports.
What do you love about your community?
Our beautiful local environment as well as a diversity of important landmarks - the Royal National Park, Australia's oldest national park, Heathcote National Park - home to a koala colony, the country's only nuclear reactor at Barden Ridge, as well as Holsworthy Military Barracks where many of our veterans have trained and been housed, reflective of the importance of the work performed by our defence forces.