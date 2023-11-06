Cronulla Sharks Boardriders club started 46 years ago when surfboards only had one or two fins and leg ropes were a new invention so it was back to the future last weekend when they ran their inaugural Cronulla Retro Competition.
There was only one rule, all surfers had to ride a pre-1985 surfboard.
In 1978 when they first put on a club singlet Australia's Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew was the men's world champion and Hawaii's Lynn Boyer the women's and the great Mark Richards was just about to go on his three world championship run riding his twin fin.
Unsurprisingly the twin fin featured heavily on the weekend with five of the six finalists choosing to ride one.
Fletch Hayllar was the lone single fin surfer riding a M'Coy classic single.
With the help of sponsor RB99 who ran the BBQ and Hairyman Brewery Dan Larter event organiser said $1500 dollars was raised to put surfers through a Mental Health First Aid course.
It was an open event but it was two Cronulla club champions who fought it out in the one meter waves at the North Cronulla Alley, with Jay Brown just edging out Jordan Widenstrom for the cash and getting first plaque on the perpetual trophy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.