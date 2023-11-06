St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Back to the future for Cronulla surfers

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 11:30am
Finalists Fletch Hayllar, Jordan Widenstrom, Charlie Chegwidden,- Matt Gall, Jay Brown and Zac McMartin with organiser Dan Larter. Picture John Veage
Cronulla Sharks Boardriders club started 46 years ago when surfboards only had one or two fins and leg ropes were a new invention so it was back to the future last weekend when they ran their inaugural Cronulla Retro Competition.

