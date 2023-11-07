The overall number of properties tagged as being flood-prone in Hurstville, Mortdale and Peakhurst wards has dropped substantially under new criteria, Georges River Council has revealed.
The final draft of the council's Overland Floodplain Risk Management Study includes a full assessment of the existing flood risk in the catchment.
This includes potential flooding of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, identification of known flooding issues and hot-spots, and emergency response during a flood event.
At the October 23 council meeting, Councillor Nick Katris asked council officers about the number of properties tagged as flood-prone by the study.
He was told the total number of properties tagged as flood-prone were reduced from 6,200 in 2016 to 4,974 in 2023.
The study showed a drop in the number of properties tagged Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP). A flood with a one per cent AEP has a one in a hundred chance of being exceeded in any year.
The number of properties tagged for an AEP flood event dropped from 4,260 in 2016 to 2,003 in 2022 but increased to 2,331 in 2023.
This was due to the latest rainfall data and flood modelling technique and Flood Planning Area tagging criteria used.
In addition, lots affected by shallow sheet flooding (considered as stormwater issues rather than flooding) were removed from flood tagging.
The number of properties tagged for PMI Flood Event (floods which represent an extreme scenario) dropped from 6,205 in 2016 to 4,927 in 2022 and increased to 4974 in 2023.
This was also due a reassessment of what was considered as flood prone.
Cr Katris asked council staff how they established that figure as a benchmark. He was told the benchmark was established by senior stormwater engineers in conjunction with the council's consultants.
Council tagged the properties as flood affected if the properties had more than 150 mm depth of overland flow and approximately 10 per cent of the land parcel was flood-inundated in an AEP category storm.
This criteria was determined to identify the most significantly impacted properties. As a result of the application of the tagging criteria, some properties were not tagged despite being located within a cluster of flood affected properties.
Puddles of less than 50sqm were also removed from the flood prone definition.
The new data will be included as notations on Planning Certificates. The data will also be made available to the pulbic on the flood modelling date for preparing DAs.
