Jacarandas may be colouring our world at present, but they are not in favour with St George councils.
Georges River Council has not been included the species in its master plan covering 32,000 street trees.
"Street trees are valuable assets creating a natural habitat for local wildlife, enhancing the public domain and creating a canopy cover which offers shade and beautifies our urban environment," a spokeswoman said.
"Jacaranda trees are not a native tree, so therefore not a preferred planting."
Bayside Council has the same policy, but a spokesman said if an existing jacaranda street tree needs to be removed council would replace it with another jacaranda.
Professor Brett Summerell, at the Botanic Gardens of Sydney, said jacarandas have flowered about three weeks earlier this year due to the hotter temperatures through September-October and earlier.
"I also think they have flowered probably more prolifically, and I have seen that also in other species like silky oaks and flame trees."
