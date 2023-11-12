Two Sutherland Shire teachers are among 57 across NSW to be recognised at an esteemed level of teacher accreditation, at Parliament House.
Janna Macpherson and Jacqueline Rogers were rewarded with the title of Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher (HALT), and have gone above and beyond to serve their students, teachers and school community
HALT accreditation is a voluntary national certification that recognises teaching practice that meets the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers at the relevant career stage.
Ms Macpherson is a year 5/6 teacher at Loftus Public School. She graduated in 2008 and spent a year teaching in the UK. She became assistant principal this year and she also support teachers in shifting their practice across the new curriculum.
"Teaching in the UK helped develop my leadership capacity," she said. "A lot of sacrifices have been made but I love making a difference with children. You have maximum impact not just in the classroom but with colleagues.
"To be a good leader you have to be a reflective practitioner and judge yourself against the standard."
Ms Rogers, a teacher from Menai High School, is on secondment at the Department of Education, where she works as a curriculum reform coordinator. She provides assistance to teachers across NSW but helping them put in place ways to adapt to the new curriculum.
"I was the head teacher of teaching and learning at Menai, and I enjoy supporting professional learning," she said. "I also mentored beginning teachers and those on teaching placements. I like to support - not lead. I was fortunate to have that in my early career so it's about paying it forward."
