Ronaldo runs riot

John Veage
By John Veage
November 6 2023 - 3:16pm
Cronulla Sharks popular and prolific try scorer Ronaldo Mulitalo put it to Mal Meninga's Australian squad in the Kiwi's demolition on Saturday. Picture NRL Images
With the Kiwis boasting a 6-0 lead in the Pacific Cup final, the Kangaroos looked to strike back but Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo produced a monster shot to deny Valentine Holmes an opportunity on the line in a crucial momentum shifter for New Zealand.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

