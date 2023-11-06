With the Kiwis boasting a 6-0 lead in the Pacific Cup final, the Kangaroos looked to strike back but Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo produced a monster shot to deny Valentine Holmes an opportunity on the line in a crucial momentum shifter for New Zealand.
The Kiwis went on to take out the inaugural Pacific Cup final after keeping the Kangaroos scoreless 30-0 to orchestrate an international upset in Hamilton on Saturday.
A 12-0 scoreline had the New Zealand faithful daring to dream at halftime and the fairytale final continued as the Kiwis ran in another 18 unanswered points to hand the Kangaroos their heaviest ever defeat.
Seven days after going down to their Tasman rivals 36-18 in Melbourne, Michael Maguire's side were all class with halves Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown steering the ship and wingers Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jamayne Isaako dazzling on the edges.
After several Kangaroos errors gifted his side early possession, winger Mulitalo started and finished it for the Kiwis opening try, making a long-range break before finishing a left side sweep later in the set. Isaako's conversion made it 6-0 after 16 minutes and the Aussies never recovered.
Australian coach Mal Meninga said they had a lot of difficulty trying to put their big men on the ground and had a lot of offloads against them.
"I can't question effort and attitude, we made heaps of errors but I feel like that's a reflection of how New Zealand played, they were the better side today."
