The Surf Life Saving Australia community came together at the National Awards of Excellence, to celebrate the many dedicated volunteers who safeguard Australia's coastline and provide valuable contributions to their local communities.
There were also nine Meritorious awards presented on the night, the highest honour awarded by Surf Life Saving Australia for bravery. These awards recognise acts of bravery by members who went above and beyond, putting their lives on the line to rescue people who found themselves in trouble.
North Cronulla SLSC was awarded a Meritorious Award for a rescue on March 26, 1972 when the coastlines experienced large swells and treacherous conditions.
The North Cronulla patrol received a notification regarding a distressed board rider on the northern side of North Cronulla Beach and John Bourn OAM, Terry Tierney, Stewart Cameron, Brian Vassarotti and Maxwell Lewis conducted a hazardous rescue in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.
