However, again there is no consistent approach across NSW, and some councils wait until the draft study is adopted before placing notations on the certificates. It would be far more practical for the State Government to provide consistency and certainty to the community by setting the type of flood modelling to be used, the criteria to be used including future rainfall and sea level rise, set the freeboard height to be applied and give clear direction as to when notations are to be placed onto planning certificates, how often flood studies need to be undertaken and make this known to the community to enhance understanding and acceptance.

