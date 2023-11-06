Angry residents are expected to pack the public gallery at tonight's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council to protest at their properties being deemed a potential flood risk in extreme weather events.
Last week, the council advised 15,600 property owners their homes and businesses had been identified as potentially at risk of flash flooding .
While owners were given until December 6 to object to the draft Overland Flood Study, notations have already been placed on planning certificates, known as a Section 10.7 certificates, potentially affecting property sales and insurance premiums.
The council has decided to allow more residents than normal to address the council about the issue.
A Mayoral Minute, to be delivered by Cr Carmelo Pesce, will call on Planning Minister Paul Scully to be made aware of the community concerns and asked to explain a number of aspects about the policy, including inconsistency between councils on when notations are placed on Section 10.7 certificates.
The motion also proposes an extension of time for impacted residents to respond to the council decision, and the opportunity to have a face to face consultation with flooding consulting engineers, to better understand their individual situation.
The Mayoral Minute, which was released ahead of the meeting reads:
My fellow Councillors we know the NSW State Government have flood policies we have to follow and implement. It is to keep property and people safe.
As a Council we understand that and want to ensure this as well. This Overland Flood Study is overdue and should have done when other flood studies in the Shire were done in the 1990s and 2000s, so we had a comprehensive flood plan for the whole of Sutherland Shire.
However, at the moment the community is facing cost of living pressures. Those owners who have received letters from Council letting them know their planning certificates have been noted as possibly being flood affected are concerned.
They want to know if this means their insurance premiums will increase, they want to know if their properties prices are going to be affected and if they had plans to renovate and make their home a bit more comfortable for their family can they still do this.
Those who had plans to build a granny flat or even a duplex to help address the housing shortage throughout Sydney are also wanting to know they can still do this. They also want to know how their properties that have never flooded in over 20, 30 or even 40 years while they have lived there have been identified as possibly flood affected by the study.
We know Council has followed the NSW State Government Flood Risk Development Manual, used rainfall date from BOM, engaged specialist flood engineers to do this study, had technical advice and funding for the study from NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
However, we are also told that the State Government Flood Prone Land Policy doesn't set the criteria to be used in the flood studies. This has to be left to expert consultants and Department of Planning and Environment specialists to determine.
We are also told that the impact of Climate Change for the coming decades has to be factored into the flood studies. We have heard that councils across NSW use a range of freeboard levels, from 0.3m to 0.6m and Sutherland Council has chosen to use 0.5m as its freeboard. The affected community are asking why was 0.3m freeboard not selected.
In addition, these flood studies have to be repeated by local councils. As each new flood study is done, and variables have to be included into the study or measuring gauges are improved, more properties get added while others get removed.
In the Council Overland flood study, approximately 46,800 properties were studied but we know that 4,500 of these properties were part of earlier flood studies that Council had undertaken and had already had flood notations from these earlier flood studies.
There are so many variables involved, that could change the study results, including any future infrastructure improvements by local councils or the State Government. This has led those affected owners asking why have the notations been placed onto their property while the Overland Flood Study is still in draft and ahead of the Flood Study being finalised.
Council has had advice that it is because local councils are obligated, as soon as they are aware that there may be a likelihood of flood impact, to ensure that the wider community, potential buyers, and sellers, knows of this information. The way councils do this is by putting a notation on planning certificates.
However, again there is no consistent approach across NSW, and some councils wait until the draft study is adopted before placing notations on the certificates. It would be far more practical for the State Government to provide consistency and certainty to the community by setting the type of flood modelling to be used, the criteria to be used including future rainfall and sea level rise, set the freeboard height to be applied and give clear direction as to when notations are to be placed onto planning certificates, how often flood studies need to be undertaken and make this known to the community to enhance understanding and acceptance.
A further complication is that insurance companies do their own flood risk modelling and councils don't have access to this. It would assist local councils, who have to undertake these flood studies, and their communities, to have access to insurance companies modelling, have a common method and criteria set by the State Government to protect people and buildings from the effect of flooding.
MOTION THAT:
1. Council acknowledge the significant concerns that have been expressed by some of the of owners of properties who have received letters advising them that their properties may be flood affected as a result of Council's draft Overland Flood Study (2023).
2.In response to the concerns expressed by affected owners, Council extend the current community consultation period from 6 December 2023 to 31 March 2024 to provide enough time for all owners to make enquiries and obtain information, allowing for the Christmas and summer school holiday period.
3. Council support affected owners by ensuring that those who wish to have a face to face consultation with flooding consulting engineers, to better understand their individual situation, are able to do so.
4. Council write to The Hon Paul Scully, MP, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, and the Hon Penny Sharpe, MP, Minister for Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Heritage:
a. Expressing the concerns that have been raised by residents regarding the Overland Flood Study.
b. Asking the State Government set the methodology and criteria, including predicted rainfall, sea level rise and freeboard level, to be used in flood studies undertaken by local councils to ensure consistency for city-wide planning and flood safety management.
c. Seeking a clear direction as to when during the flood management planning process, should planning certificates be updated with information coming from the Flood Study.
d. Asking for the frequency and regularity of flood studies to be undertaken by local councils to be specified and made known to the wider community, along with the explicit explanation that the nature of flood studies might see properties be subject to repeated studies over time and can result in properties having their planning certificate notations amended variably.
e. For these criteria to be made known and for more State wide community education to be undertaken by the State Government to explain how flood studies are undertaken and the reasons for them. f. For local councils to be provided with flood risk modelling undertaken by insurance companies to better inform council flood studies.
5. Council receive further information from BMT Commercial and Department of Planning and Environment to explain why 0.5m freeboard was selected from a typical range of 0.3m to 0.6m available, and what would have been the result of the study if 0.3m freeboard was used
6.Council be advised how many properties notified in this current Overland Flood Study were previously identified in other flood studies undertaken by Council
