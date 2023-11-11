I'm writing to you from Italy. I'm one of the millions of koala lovers and advocates worldwide.
I read your article and watched the video of Joe the koala's lucky day on Heathcote Road (Leader October 25). This poor koala survived (until now) because its rescuer Mr Joe Grima was driving slowly in the darkness, he slowed down and stopped, even risking himself, and secured the koala and called Wires for help. We hope this koala is well and returned home.
There have been over 40 koalas killed on Appin and Heathcote Roads in the past year.
Local environmental and wildlife groups have started fundraising to put up warning signs on Heathcote Road but they need that Transport NSW to take effective and long-lasting actions and measures (wildlife bridge) to prevent koalas being hit at known kill zones on this road.
Despite government promises to save koalas from extinction, we see that everywhere koala habitat is continually being destroyed and fragmented by developments and koalas are forced to cross roads and backyards and are killed by cars, by dogs and by disease.
We from overseas are watching in shock and concern the carnage of Australia's iconic koalas, an endangered species on the roads of NSW and across Australia.
When will this carnage stop? When will koalas be extinct? Once gone is forever. The world is watching with deep sadness.
Maria Paola Torti, Italy
In regards to the leisure centres strategy (Leader, October 11), I was horrified to read that the council is considering replacing the pool at Como with a water park. The Como pool is a fantastic community facility enjoyed by families from all around the shire.The cost of destroying the current pool and replacing it with an infants water park is a gross waste of ratepayers' money.
John Gunn, Jannali
I love my Sunday reads of your newsletter and am fortunate enough to still have The Leader delivered to our complex.
So, the lead story on page 1 of last week's edition of the rescue at Cronulla beach by cadet lifesavers actually made me weep, and I'm doing it again now.
With so much anger and damage and violence every single day if the week, that such a simply put, wonderful story of 3 young boys, was badly needed.
The fact that they were adult enough to put it into action, but also control ADULTS that were ready to rush into the water, shows the extent of the training that enabled them to successfully carry it out.
Lynette Pereira
I just want to say what a great story the Leader had on the rescue by the cadet lifesavers at Cronulla. I am aware that there are kids from these boys' schools who now want to join surf life saving.
I hope this encourages more kids to become aware on how important it is and how good it feels to give back to our community. Thank you and congratulations for your work.
Name and suburb supplied
For the Last 7-8 months, I have been challenging Sutherland Shire Council over two trees on the nature strip between my boundary fence and Casuarina Oval, Alfords Point.
Ausgrid came into the nature strip and cleared between 30-40 trees and other vegetation to replace a pylon with two new power poles carrying high voltage cables.
Although they have replaced new trees and plants, they have left two trees dangerously close to my property. These trees are hanging over my fence and causing havoc with broken branches falling onto my cars that are in the driveway of my Property.
Apart from a few emails and several phone conversations with Sutherland Shire Council over the matter, not one person from the council has been out to access the Situation. I have sent photographs of the trees in question and shown the canter of the trees towards my property. I feel all my requests are falling on deaf ears.
Norrie Mcleod, Alfords Point
Here's an early Christmas present, a brand spanking new Australian coin. But what is not new is a face of royalty on it. That's right, Charles 111 visage will take pride of place. The same Charles who gained all his privileges just by being born into the Royal Family.
Takeaway his birth lottery win and all that remains is a toffy voice, well worn ermine and velvet capes and a very loose connection to modern Australia.
He did attend Victoria's Timbertop School but so too did singer Missy Higgins who would be a better choice for our new coin than a geographic and culturally distant member of the world's most anachronistic family.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
I just watched New Zealand thrash Australia in the Rugby League Pacific Cup final. Prior to kickoff, and unlike the Kangaroos , every member of NZ team united in singing their National Anthem. There's lessons for some and it's not about football.
Barry Turner, Sutherland
