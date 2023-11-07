Sydney Airport flyover named after St George pilot Deborah Lawrie

Sydney Airport's new traffic flyover, part of its $2.6 billion Gateway project, has been named after St George resident, Australia's first female commercial airline pilot, Deborah Lawrie.
Considered an aviation trailblazer, Ms Lawie took Ansett Airlines to the High Court in 1979 when, despite being qualified, her applications to be a pilot were repeatedly rejected due to her gender.
She won what was Australia's first successful High Court sex discrimination case for employment, and made history on January 22, 1980 when she co-piloted an Ansett flight from Alice Springs to Darwin.
Her interest in aviation started when she visited Moorabbin airport aged 14 and her father bought her two flying lessons for her 16th birthday.
Ms Lawrie started her career in aviation as a charter pilot in 1975.
She worked as a pilot with Ansett Australia before becoming a captain with KLM Cityhopper and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from 1994 to 2008.
Following this, she was Flight Safety Manager and Chief Investigator for KLM from 2008 to 2010.
She joined Jetstar Airways as Manager Safety Investigations and then became an A320 captain. She then joined Tigerair as a captain in 2012.
She is currently a pilot for Virgin Australia.
Ms Lawrie was appointed a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours for her significant service to aviation as a commercial pilot, and to women in the profession.
The Deborah Lawrie Flyover has been named in recognition of her significant service to aviation and her advocacy for gender equality.
The flyover is part of the NSW government's $2.6 billion Sydney Gateway project to improve traffic flow and reduce travel times.
"If someone had said to me way back when I was 25, taking on Ansett in the High Court to become a commercial airline pilot, that one day there would be a flyover into Sydney Airport named after me, I would have thought they were mad," Ms Lawrie said at the flyover naming ceremony yesterday (November 6).
"I am very honoured and humbled by the incredible gesture to name this impressive flyover after me and I hope I can continue to inspire future generations of aviators.
"Friends and colleagues are delighted when they hear that the flyover passes right over the top of Sir Reginald Ansett Drive," she said.
"To me, the flyover is like a gentle descending turn onto final approach, an engineering masterpiece."
NSW Minister for Roads, John Graham said the Sydney Gateway flyover will forever honour Deborah Lawrie, a great Australian pioneer for women's rights and workplace equality.
"The fact that the Deborah Lawrie Flyover will cast a little shade over Sir Reginald Ansett Drive is most fitting for a woman who refused to be grounded by the era she grew up in and the man who said she would never make a commercial airline pilot," Mr Graham said.
Sydney Airport chief executive officer, Geoff Culbert, said if was an honour to name the flyover after Australia's first commercial female pilot.
"Deborah Lawrie didn't just pave the way for women in aviation, but her High Court win was the catalyst for change in workplaces across Australia to give women equal opportunities and rights," Mr Culbert said.
"More than four decades after that landmark case, Deborah Lawrie has notched up an impressive 20,000 flying hours, and we love seeing her come through Sydney Airport flying planes for Virgin.
"She fought hard for her wings, and the Deborah Lawrie Flyover has now cemented her place as one of the most significant aviation pioneers in Australia."
The 800-metre-long flyover will open to traffic this weekend, streamlining access to the T2 and T3 domestic terminals.
The flyover is a key milestone for the toll-free Gateway project which is due for completion in 2024 and will have capacity for over 100,000 vehicles a day.
