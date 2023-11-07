St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sydney Airport flyover named after St George pilot Deborah Lawrie

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:33am
Sydney Airport's new traffic flyover, part of its $2.6 billion Gateway project, has been named after St George resident, Australia's first female commercial airline pilot, Deborah Lawrie.

