Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Strengthening our local business community

Small businesses are the engine room of our local economy and employ the vast majority of our local workforce.
As a business owner and resident of Georges River, I've witnessed first-hand the pivotal role they play in enhancing the vitality, economic health, and spirit of our community.
Recognising this, Council is committed to engaging a range of initiatives to help support our local businesses and the continued growth and prosperity of our area.
Our collective vision is for small businesses to feel welcomed and supported in Georges River. We want to back them to trial new ventures, to be innovative and to be responsive to the needs of our local community.
One of the first steps we are taking to support this vision is becoming a gold sponsor of the St George Business Chamber.
This partnership will allow us to combine resources and expertise with the Chamber to further empower local businesses, boost economic growth, and create a more vibrant environment for residents and visitors to the area.
The partnership is built on our shared strategies and visions.
This announcement comes off the back of the State Government's Small Business Month, where Council delivered a Cyber Security Workshop in collaboration with The St George Business Chamber and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to empower businesses with digital skills.
We are continuing to strengthen our relationship with UTS. This partnership will give our businesses access to valuable resources in advanced manufacturing, including robotics.
We're also establishing relationships with business support organisations like 'Realise Business' who provide individualised business advice and valuable learning resources. Through our partnership with the Chamber, we are able to make this support accessible to our local businesses.
As we move forward with these transformative partnerships, and other ventures aimed at supporting local business, we are excited about the positive impact it will have on our community. Georges River is open for business.
For more information on these initiatives or to learn more about how Council can support your business, visit Council's Business Page.
