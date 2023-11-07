Local school children inspired by the Anzac spirit for Remembrance Day

The Anzac spirit is inspiring a new generation of local school children.
Bexley RSL sub-Branch has encouraged local school children to draw their Anzac vision as part of an art exhibition to mark Remembrance Day 2023.
The Sub-branch was inspired by another competition organised by RSLNSW for school children across the state to mark the 71st Anniversary of the RSL and Schools Remember ANZAC Service Program.
The winning entries for the RSLNSW competition will be used to illustrate the 2024 Anzac Day program and will be exhibited at the Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park.
Following this, Bexley RSL Sub-branch launched its own art competition with local schools invited to submit four entries to display at the Bexley RSL and Community club with community voting from Friday, October 27 to Friday, November 10 inclusive.
The winners of the competition at Bexley RSL and Community club will be announced on November 11, after the club's Remembrance Day Commemoration Service.
The quality of local entries was so high that one has also been selected as a finalist in the RSL NSW's art competition.
People are encouraged to visit the club and vote on their favourite artwork by Friday.
