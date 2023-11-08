Georges River's historical markers tribute to local history

The Georges River Council 2023 Historical Markers have been unveiled, honouring and acknowledging the historical and cultural significance of local individuals and locations.
This year the program received 15 nominations, from community members and local
studies researchers, presenting an array of historical and cultural narratives that have enriched the local landscape.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said the Historical Markers Program serves as a crucial avenue for the community to recognise figures and sites of historical importance.
"It kindles curiosity about the past and encourages residents to explore their surroundings, spurring the sharing of more stories about the people and places that have shaped their community."
At the launch event, attendees discovered the chosen markers for 2023 and the
remarkable stories that lie behind them.
The selected markers for 2023, including their inscriptions and proposed locations,
are:
- John Radecki (1865-1955): A Polish immigrant and former coal miner who became the first stained glass artist trained in NSW. His work can be found across the state, including at the Mitchell Library and St Raphael's Church.
Proposed location: Inset in a concrete slab on the nature strip outside St Raphael's Church at 88 George Street, South Hurstville.
- Silvester's Castle: Henry C Silvester attempted to construct a castle during WWI but abandoned the project in the 1920s. Children played in the ruins, and traces of stonework remain nearby. Proposed location: Inset in a sandstone plinth on the corner of Southern Street and Yarran Road, Oatley, at the corner of the historic site of Silvester's Castle.
- Ruth Staples (1930-2020): A founding member of the Lime Kiln Bay Preservation Committee that protected nearby natural places, including the wetlands and Dairy Creek. Proposed location: In the eastern side of Lime Kiln Bay Reserve, inset in a sandstone plinth at the T-junction of the walking track, near Waterfall Road, Oatley.
- Federal Brick Company (1906-1957): The company manufactured bricks and earthenware products for the local building trade at this location for over 50 years until it closed in 1957. Proposed location: Inset in a concrete slab near\ the bus stop at 75 Durham Street, Hurstville, adjacent to Kempt Field.
- Jack Napier Davenport DSO, DFC & Bar, GM, MID (1920 - 1996): RAAF Wing Commander of 455 Squadron (1941-1946), recipient of the Distinguished Service Order and Distinguished Flying Cross. Awarded the George Medal in 1945 for extraordinary bravery after saving a crew from a burning plane.
Proposed location: Inset in a concrete slab on the nature strip outside Davenport's previous residence at 51 Kyle Parade, Blakehurst.
