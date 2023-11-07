St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Planning Minister Paul Scully hits back at council over flood-risk 'mess'

By Murray Trembath
November 8 2023 - 10:28am
Damaged household items after flooding of Woronora River in July 2022.
Damaged household items after flooding of Woronora River in July 2022.

State Planning Minister Paul Scully says Sutherland Shire Council is entirely to blame for community anger over a new flood study, which has identified 15,600 properties at risk of flooding in extreme weather events.

