State Planning Minister Paul Scully says Sutherland Shire Council is entirely to blame for community anger over a new flood study, which has identified 15,600 properties at risk of flooding in extreme weather events.
"I would urge the mayor to ditch the smoke and mirrors and admit that this mess is of council's own doing," Mr Scully said.
The council, at its meeting on Monday night, unanimously supported a mayoral minute, which included relaying the concerns of residents to the state government, particularly Mr Scully.
The mayoral minute also said the council would ask "for the frequency and regularity of flood studies to be undertaken by local councils to be specified and made known to the wider community".
In a joint statement, Mr Scully and the Labor MP for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart said "any fallout from Sutherland Shire Council's Draft Overland Flood Flood Study falls directly at the feet of the council".
"Councils are required to do flood studies every five years - the Flood Risk Management Manual hasn't changed since 2005," Mr Scully said.
"Councils are aware - or at least they should be aware - of their obligations regarding flood planning.
Ms Stuart said she had lived in the Heathcote electorate for 52 years.
"Over the last few years, we have seen residents in suburbs like Woronora experiencing multiple flooding," she said.
"Sutherland Shire Council's flood was meant to be complete several years ago.
"The council should come clean to ratepayers - they deserve it."
A letter from mayor Carmelo Pesce to residents appears to acknowledge the council has been dragging its heels on the flood study.
The letter said the the Draft Overland Flood Study was a legal requirement of the NSW Government to manage flood risks.
"All NSW councils must prepare this as part of the NSW State Government's Flood Prone Land Policy," the letter said.
"Sutherland Shire Council is completing a requirement that has been outstanding for a number of years."
