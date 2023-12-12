New Cronulla mall playground proves popular...but lack of shade a concern

Kid are jumping for joy in the new playground in Cronulla mall.
Mini trampolines are proving as popular as the whale tail climbing and slide structure in the facility, which opened yesterday.
Parents and grandparents interviewed on Tuesday were overall very positive in their comments.
However, there was common concern about the lack of any form of shade covering to provide protection from the sun on what was a hot day.
The playground is the first of two to be built as part of the Sutherland Shire Council upgrade of the mall, which has been reopened during a construction pause over Christmas.
The second playground, catering for younger children, will be located at the southern end of the mall.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, said he was delighted to see families enjoying the new playground facilities, and said they would be an added attraction for those visiting the retail and dining strip.
"We have collaborated closely with the Cronulla Business Chamber and local businesses to minimise disruptions to their operations, which is why council has temporarily paused the upgrade of Cronulla Plaza for the remainder of the year," he said.
"We thank local business and the community for their patience throughout the project to date."
"With construction scheduled to resume in early February 2024, works on the next phase of the project are due to be completed in June 2024."
