Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has launched an inaugural Christmas Toy Drive.
There will be collection points at the northern and southern ends of the electorate.
In the north, Mrs Stuart's electoral office in Engadine will accept donations, which will be forwarded to Sutherland Shire community organisation Orana NSW.
In the south, White Lady Funerals will act as a collection point, with all donations going to the Bulli Community Centre.
Last year, Orana provided more than 280 Christmas hampers to families who are struggling financially or facing other challenges, thanks to hundreds of supporters across the shire.
The not-for-profit organisation supports vulnerable shire residents in many ways throughout the year, but goes into over-drive at Christmas.
For most people, Christmas time is a joyous period where we celebrate with friends and family, eat prawns and ham, and give and receive presents," Mrs Stuart said.
"However, we also know that for those less fortunate, Christmas can be a time of hardship.
"A small donation to my Christmas Toy Drive will make an enormous difference to a child on Christmas Day.
"Thank you in advance to everyone for your generosity and supporting a great cause."
