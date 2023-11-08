St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside unveils its first electric vehicle charger at Wolli Creek

By Jim Gainsford
November 8 2023 - 2:30pm
The first of 50 pole-mounted electric vehicle chargers to be installed across NSW was officially opened at Wolli Creek on November 7 as part of the EV Streetside Charging project.

