Bayside unveils its first electric vehicle charger at Wolli Creek

The first of 50 pole-mounted electric vehicle chargers to be installed across NSW was officially opened at Wolli Creek on November 7 as part of the EV Streetside Charging project.
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, powered up the first of the EV chargers to hit the streets, alongside Bayside Council deputy mayor, Joe Awada, and Councillors Jo Jansyn and Ann Fardell who were all on site to celebrate the important move towards improving accessibility of electric vehicles.
Intellihub will install EV chargers on power poles across nine local government areas in New South Wales to cater for EV owners who live in apartments, townhouses or units that do not have access to EV charging on-site.
The Wolli Creek charger was the first of seven chargers which will be unveiled in Bayside Council as part of the $2.04 million NSW-wide Intellihub EV Streetside Charging project, which will progressively come online by the end of the year.
The chargers will connect to the Ausgrid electricity network and Origin Energy is providing 100 per cent accredited GreenPower for the project.
Intellihub chief executive officer, Wes Ballantine said new public charging solutions were required to support the rapid uptake of electric vehicles across the country.
"Around nine percent of all new car sales in Australia are now electric vehicles, and in some areas of Sydney the rates of EV adoption are double the national average," Mr Ballantine said.
"By 2030, most experts expect that there will be more than one million electric vehicles on Australian roads.
"Power poles line most streets and that presents an enormous opportunity for local communities that will need a range of public charging solutions.
"They're an accessible, safe, and practical option for EV charging."
