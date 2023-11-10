University of Wollongong's Sutherland campus has celebrated 20 years of education, with students and alumni joining the anniversary.
In the two decades at the campus, which gives Sutherland Shire students the opportunity to study a tertiary degree closer to home, it has had 1235 students graduate. Of those, 817 are still living in the shire
UOW Sutherland offers degrees in nursing, business administration, accountancy, finance, human resources, management and marketing, and pathway courses to university.
Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President of Operations Adam Malouf said the nursing program was an example of the contribution graduates were making to the community, with more than half (51.6 per cent) of all graduates being nursing graduates, with 69.5 per cent still living or working in the area.
"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our nurses, who play a critical role in the local healthcare landscape, contributing significantly to the well-being of residents of Sutherland Shire," he said.
"Through their firm commitment, they contribute to improving health outcomes and ensuring the community's overall wellness. They are backbone of the local healthcare system and we remain committed to producing excellent nursing graduates every year, underpinned by solid, relevant and practical training and professional development."
Nursing graduate Kirrawee's Laureine Gabriel, who was a guest speaker at the event, said the site was ideal for students who couldn't afford to travel to Wollongong or Sydney to study.
Being a mother of two, with one son who has a disability, she studied part-time and taught herself English when she moved from Lebanon to Australia. She worked at an aged care facility, providing specialised therapy, but wanted an academic backbone.
"I was so determined to learn how to write academically," she said. "I chose nursing because I needed to do something good with my life and give back to my community.
"Many of the mature age students had life experience, and it was always encouraged as being complimentary to the degree. Because of the small class sizes and the small campus -everyone knew everyone."
Four and half years later, the Bachelor of Nursing graduate secured a position at Sutherland Hospital working in mental health services. She hopes to pursue postgraduate studies specialising in mental health for children with disabilities.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia Davidson said the 20th anniversary was a significant event.
"We are delighted to welcome so many graduates, community members, local businesses and staff to this milestone event, providing an opportunity to look back, celebrate, and chart the course for future accomplishments,' she said.
"UOW is committed to offering Sutherland Shire residents the opportunity to gain world-class qualifications close to home and in an intimate, student-centred setting. We look forward to producing many more high-quality graduates in the future, and to continuing our support for the Sutherland Shire."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.