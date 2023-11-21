St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our collective responsibility to call out Domestic Violence

Updated November 22 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:30am
Georges River Council's NO to Domestic Violence Walk through Kogarah last year. Picture: Jim Gainsford
"The wider community has a very poor understanding of coercive control,"Georges River Councillor Colleen Symington said.
As Georges River Council holds its third No to Domestic Violence Walk on Friday, November 24, Councillor Colleen Symington has told of the scourge of Coercive Control used by domestic violence abusers to control their partners.

