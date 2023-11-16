Physically fit and seemingly healthy, Cronulla personal trainer Ryan Webber was shocked to discovered he had a stroke seven months ago.
The 32-year-old was dizzy and was having migraines, which he thought wasn't unusual as he suffered from them before. He went to hospital and was sent home. The next morning when he woke, he was unable to move the right side of his body.
"I couldn't get out of bed. I felt my whole right side was paralysed. It was like moving a block of lead," he said. "It was scary and I knew something big was happening. Being a trainer, it did help so I pushed myself."
Mr Webber returned to hospital and doctors also discovered a hole in his heart. "I had a clot and it could have been part of the reason," he said. "Every day I still struggle with fatigue, whether it's to read or type. Come night time, I can't speak properly and the nerve pain is through the roof."
Although he is still in recovery, he will be raising funds in for The Stroke Foundation, coordinating a Stride4Stroke event on November 25. The stroke survivor is calling on people to join him on a cycle, walk or gentle run at the Wanda Service Trail.
Mr Webber hopes to get at least 100 participants signed up to tackle the five kilometre trail, with a goal of raising more than $15,000.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.