Miranda Community Garden has a new scarecrow to deter birds from digging up seeds thanks to pupils at Bates Drive School, Kareela.
The children have been making scarecrows for the garden for many years in return for a donation to the school, which caters for students with special needs.
Brian Sowerby, who was among founders of the garden in Central Road, said scarecrows only lasted a year to 18 months, so a continual supply was needed.
"The kids love doing it, so it's a win-win situation," he said.
Miranda Community Garden was started in early 2010 on a block of land adjacent to and owned by the Gymea Miranda Uniting Church.
Garden members grow fresh organic produce, share gardening knowledge and ideas, have fun and help each other.
At present, there are more than 30 enthusiastic members.
All garden beds are communal and garden care and produce is shared between the members.
There are more than 30 garden beds in operation, together with some raised garden beds suitable for members with physical limitations and gardeners in wheelchairs.
New members are welcome.
Several joined after Open Days on the weekend of November 4-5, which included a variety of items on sale, including preserves, seedlings and plants, an Illawarra Beekeepers stall and sausage sizzle.
Further information: https://mirandacommunitygarden.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.