St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shopfront Arts Co-op Carlton welcomes new chief executive Natalie Rose

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Rose is the new chief executive of Shopfront Arts Co-op. Picture supplied
Natalie Rose is the new chief executive of Shopfront Arts Co-op. Picture supplied

Youth arts organisation Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton has a new boss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.