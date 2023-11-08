Youth arts organisation Shopfront Arts Co-Op at Carlton has a new boss.
Long-standing chief executive Daniel Potter, who was in the role for the past eight years, has handed the reins to co-chief executive and creative director, Natalie Rose.
The dedicated partnership between the two has been instrumental in elevating Shopfront Arts Co-op to its position as the largest youth-led arts organisation in southern Sydney, and the second largest in NSW.
Their collaborative leadership has been defined by a commitment to excellence in creating works with young people and fostering opportunities for emerging artists.
Shopfront Arts Co-op has a rich history of delivering innovative, inclusive programs across theatre, visual arts, dance, singing, and youth-led engagement. These programs provide young people with opportunities to connect with and explore the arts, fostering creativity and breaking down barriers related to ability, perceived skill, or social circumstance.
During his tenure, Mr Potter oversaw a significant era of change at Shopfront, including the expansion of its premises at Carlton into a multi-purpose arts facility boasting additional performance and rehearsal spaces, outdoor entertainment areas as well as a business hub hosting multiple arts and community organisations.
Mr Potter's departure marks the end of an era but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the organisation.
"It has been an incredible journey watching Shopfront and the young people who lead it develop and grow," he said. "Nat is an incredible artist and leader."
Ms Rose is gearing up for an exciting suite of events and programs in Shopfront's 2024 season.
"Working with Daniel has been the greatest experience. Not only have I been able to observe his leadership of the organisation but also been able to learn from him...we will continue our mission of amplifying the voices of young people and emerging artists," she said.
Shopfront Arts Co-Op announces its 2024 season on November 16. Highlights of 2024 include a co-production between Milk Crate Theatre company and Shopfront's Harness Ensemble. Harness is an ensemble of young artists living with and without disability and mental health diagnoses.
Milk Crate Theatre Company are a community based theatre company, Achieving social change through the power of performance, working with individuals with lived experience of homelessness, mental illness and disability. Together the companies come together to create an original, inter-generational performance that explores the effect of rapid technology growth upon community and life experience.
Other highlights of the program include the junior and senior ensemble productions, led by artists Jessica Melchert and Amelia Gilday. Each of these works provides young people the the opportunity to create theatre work under the guidance of professional artists.
