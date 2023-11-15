St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Humphrey's Hotel opens its doors to a new hospitality experience for Hurstville

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hurstville's new hospitality experience Humphrey's Hotel officially opens its doors to the public on November 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.