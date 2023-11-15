Hurstville's new hospitality experience Humphrey's Hotel officially opens its doors to the public on November 15.
Located at One Hurstville Plaza, Humphrey's Hotel is set to redefine the concept of the 'local'.
The 350-capacity venue spans over one full floor of One Hurstville Plaza in the heart of the CBD. Humphrey's Hotel will offer elevated bistro dining on an all-weather terrace and a sports bar.
The venue will also feature Hatch, a modern-Australian premium dining experience.
The menu will have a Mediterranean flair and a focus on quality meats and seafood, drawing on group Executive Chef, Scott Greve's experience at 6HEAD and the Jamie Oliver Group.
Mr Greve is overseeing the food for both Hatch and Humphrey's.
With a heavy focus on premium meat and seafood Humphrey's, will have a refined pub-style menu.
At Hatch, menu highlights will include the caviar cornetto with creme fraiche, traditional caviar and chives to start, while signature dishes from the mains include the pressed slow-cooked pigs head fritti with asparagus and hollandaise pork jus, the fish kiev with black garlic butter, spinach and pea velouté, fresh peas and asparagus and the Jack's Creek tomahawk steak.
On the drinks front, Sommelier, Theo Nguyen has curated a 250-strong wine list to pair with Mr Greve's menu.
The venue's design includes a showcase for the high-quality wine list, with a premium wine library overlooking the bar for customers to browse.
Alongside the wine list, Humphrey's has developed a bespoke cocktail menu featuring a creative twist on the classics.
Highlights include the Lamana Margarita - a classic Margarita flipped on its head with the use of strawberry gum; a Tiramisu Old Fashioned which features coffee, chocolate and cacao bitters, and the A-List Affair - a fun take on the Pornstar Martini where guests are served the cocktail alongside a small glass of bubbles.
The fit-out for Humphrey's is by Melissa Collison Design and features bold and striking design details with a heavy focus on marble, gold detailing and hardware, natural timber, hand-laid mosaic tiling, striking lighting fixtures and colourful wallpaper.
Melissa Collision said, "Humphrey's was designed to be a place that makes everyone feel like a regular. A precinct of various bars and dining for differing experiences in an understated and chic environment where the atmosphere is warm and welcoming."
Head to humphreyshotel.com.au for more information.
Or follow Humphrey's and Hatch on Instagram @humphreyshotel and @hatchrestaurant.
