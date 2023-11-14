Jeanne Pedersen, who was born in Loftus in the 1930s, was among more than 120 current and former residents of the suburb who gathered in the community hall on Sunday to meet old friends and reminisce.
The event included the launch of a book about the people and history of Loftus, dating back to the 1880s.
Author Lee Patterson, who has lived in Loftus since the 1950s, drew on her childhood memories and those of other older residents, including her friend Jeanne Pedersen.
Jeanne's father purchased a lovely old house named Aikito in what was then a suburb of small farms, orchards and people subsisting with few facilities and, in most cases, relying on their own "make-do" attitudes and the help of neighbours.
Hundreds of old photographs were on display at the community centre, as well as an hour of converted 8-mm film that held hundreds of memories of childhood sport and school activities.
Past and present residents of Loftus, who have had become well known include:
The book on Loftus was self-published by Lee Patterson and contains hundreds of photographs and memories of a bygone time that began even before the railway had reached the area.
