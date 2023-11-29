St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Updated: Jeanne Pedersen, 90, tells of her love for Loftus, where she has lived her entire life

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Patterson (left) and Jeanne Pedersen with a painting she did of her family's home Aikito, which was on the site where the petrol station now stands. Picture by Chris Lane
Lee Patterson (left) and Jeanne Pedersen with a painting she did of her family's home Aikito, which was on the site where the petrol station now stands. Picture by Chris Lane

Ninety-year-old Jeanne Pedersen, who has lived in Loftus all her life, was among more than 120 current and former residents of the suburb who gathered this month to meet old friends and reminisce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.