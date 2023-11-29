Ninety-year-old Jeanne Pedersen, who has lived in Loftus all her life, was among more than 120 current and former residents of the suburb who gathered this month to meet old friends and reminisce.
The event included the launch of a book about the people and history of Loftus, dating back to the 1880s.
Author Lee Patterson, who has lived in Loftus since the 1950s, drew on her childhood memories and those of other older residents, including her friend Jeanne Pedersen.
Jeanne's father purchased a lovely old house named Aikito in what was then a suburb of small farms, orchards and people subsisting with few facilities and, in most cases, relying on their own "make-do" attitudes and the help of neighbours.
Aikito stood on the corner, where the petrol station is now located.
When Jeanne married, her father gave her a block of land as a wedding present and she and her husband Jim raised two children. She is now a great great grandmother.
Jeanne went to primary school at Sutherland and then studied home science at high school at Hurstville.
She was a dressmaker with David Jones for many years and also worked for Grace Bros in Miranda Fair for more than 15 years.
"I love my Loftus," Jeanne said.
"It's got - what's the word? - ambience. Everyone is so happy, and when I go for a walk people are so friendly.
"It has lots of trees, no high-rise and hasn't really changed that much over the years."
Hundreds of old photographs were on display at the gathering in the community centre, as well as an hour of converted 8-mm film that held hundreds of memories of childhood sport and school activities.
Well known past and present residents of Loftus include international TV star and comedian Adam Hills, paramedic Paul Featherstone, a hero of the Thredbo disaster, adventurer and cartoonist Warren Brown, Olympic swimmer Craig Stevens, Cronulla Sharks stars Steve Kneen and Steve Edmonds, actor Brett Climo and BBC foreign correspondent in China, Stephen McDonell.
