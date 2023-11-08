Swimming NSW president and Olympic gold medallist Chris Fydler says Sutherland Leisure Centre is "poised to again become a beacon of excellence" for swimming in this part of the state.
Sutherland Shire Council, at its meeting on Monday night, approved Swimming NSW establishing a high performance training facility, with a head coach of national / international calibre.
The council is partnering with the NSW Institute of Sport and Swimming NSW in what will be called the Southern Performance Centre.
A Swimming NSW statement said the the centre "will nurture and elevate the performance of talented athletes and develop coaches from across NSW, providing important pathways for the local community".
"Swimming NSW Performance Centres provide high performance environments led by nationally and internationally recognised coaches, supported by NSW Institute of Sport performance team members.
"Sutherland Leisure Centre, and the commitment of the Sutherland Shire Council to ensure that the centre delivers a high performance environment, provide an ideal location for the Performance Centre."
Chris Fydler said, "Swimming NSW is excited about the Southern Performance Centre and its role in propelling NSW athletes to new heights.
"Funded by our partners, the centre is poised to again become a beacon of excellence in this area of our state, aligning with Swimming NSW's vision to be the number one state in performance and participation."
"Along with athletes training within Sutherland Leisure Centre squad programs, targeted NSW swimmers and their coaches will be invited to attend sessions at the Performance Centre and Swimming NSW Pathway Squads will benefit from camps and developmental opportunities."
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the centre would be a major boon for swimming in the shire, providing local swimmers with enhanced access to elite level coaching and training opportunities.
Cr Pesce said former Olympic champion Ian Thorpe were among elite swimmers who had previously trained at Sutherland.
"The establishment of the Southern Performance Centre will ensure athletes and coaches from throughout our region and beyond have more opportunity than ever before to chase their dreams," he said.
