Council approves Swimming NSW's plans for high performance training at Sutherland Leisure Centre

By Murray Trembath
November 9 2023 - 7:18am
Sutherland Leisure Centre will host high performance training.
Swimming NSW president and Olympic gold medallist Chris Fydler says Sutherland Leisure Centre is "poised to again become a beacon of excellence" for swimming in this part of the state.

