The Cronulla RSL Table Tennis club has been in existence since 1947, with weekly competitions held on Monday nights and Saturday afternoon at the Marton Community Hall, Kurnell.
The club did play out of the RSL club at Cronulla with two tables but with over 50 members wanting a game they needed room to expand table numbers.
A somewhat forgotten competitive sport, table tennis is on the Olympic program and Australia secured both team quota places and the mixed doubles spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in Townsville this year.
Table tennis is an extremely fast-paced sport that demands some of the quickest reactions and excellent hand-eye coordination and footwork. It is a very difficult, as well as physically and mentally challenging game.
Table tennis can also be played by almost anyone and Cronulla RSL table tennis club's oldest player, Guy Constanzo, 91, took up the sport after having to give up sailboarding in his mid 70s.
Guy's ability is still near the top of the playing group and he is a favourite in championship events. He also holds the record for an unprecedented run of 91 consecutive weeks attendance.
Laurie Goddard has been playing table tennis at the club for years and said he plays twice a week.
"It's good for health and fitness and it's very competitive with a very good social scene with lots of good people. It's also not too hard on the body," he said
The club prides itself on having both male and female members ranging in ages from early teens to early 90s. Also, their handicap scoring system gives all players a chance to win each match, regardless of whether they are seasoned players or complete beginners - scratch matches scores are not recorded in club games.
Kurnell's Marton Hall is transformed every meeting, where they play on five roll out tables and they try and ensure all players get between four and six games per night, including singles and doubles matches.
Most matches and events are based on handicap adjusted scoring where some players are given a head start but they also play some championships off-scratch events in several grades.
