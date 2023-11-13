St George all-rounder Moises Henriques played his 100th Sheffield Shield match when he led the NSW men's team against Western Australia at the SCG last week.
In one of the great ambushes the winless NSW team triumphed over Western Australia in their clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground, claiming a 10-wicket win in captain Henriques' 100th First-Class appearance for the Blues.
Henriques becomes just the fifth man to play 100 Sheffield Shield matches for the Blues behind Greg Matthews 116 (1982/83-1997), Phil Emery 109 (1987/88-1998/99), Geoff Lawson 103 (1977/78-1991/92) and Peter Nevill 101 (2008/09-2021/22).
During his first 99 Shield matches, Henriques had Scored 5510 runs at an average of 37.22 with a top score of 265, scoring 13 tons and 19 half centuries and taken 89 wickets at 31.31 with best figures in an innings of 5/17 and taken 42 catches.
In the Shield upset the Blues had things go their way early, with Henriques winning the toss and opting to bowl. Liam Hatcher led the way with four scalps, and every other NSW bowler contributed with at least a wicket or two, as the Blues dismissed WA on day one.
Henriques marked his 100th First-Class appearance with a composed half-century, before dynamo Ollie Davies notched his maiden first-class century, propelling the Blues to a first-innings lead of 135 runs.
NSW had not won a game in the four-day format since February 2022, enduring their worst winless run in the 15 games that followed.
NSW captain Moises Henriques says he felt a sense of relief after the Blues bagged their first Marsh Sheffield Shield win in 625 days with the 10-wicket victory.
"It's definitely a huge relief," he said.
"Our preparation through pre-season and coming into this year has been magnificent. I've seen a lot of the players grow in confidence.
"It's really important to get a result, put a line under it and give the guys a little bit of a reward. Otherwise that doubt starts to set in again."
The victory follows just days after the Blues ended Western Australia's 12-match winning streak in domestic cricket's 50-over competition, with another shock three-wicket win.
"We don't get carried away, it's one Shield win. But I'm hopeful that's the first of many over the next however long into the future." he said
"We've got two more Shield games before the Big Bash League break. We win one, maybe two, of those and we're right back in the hunt."
NSW will look to carry this momentum into their next Sheffield Shield fixture at Bellerive Oval against Tasmania on November 18.
