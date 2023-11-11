St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Archaeologists to give talk at Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting on the Dunbar tragedy

November 11 2023 - 11:30am
Hand-coloured wood engraving of the 'Dunbar' by the Illustrated London News, 1853. Picture from ANMM Collection 00000957
On Saturday November 18, archaeologists Greg Jackson and Pam Forbes will be speaking at Sutherland Shire Historical Society's monthly meeting on 'The Melancholy Wreck of the Dunbar'.

