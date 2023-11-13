The major awards in this year's Sutherland Shire Literary Competition went to writers in regional NSW and Victoria.
Shire resident winners were Michelle Garbutt, of Oyster Bay; John Burns, of Engadine; and KT Major, of Jannali.
Jacinta Frawley Werger, of Sutherland, was highly commended in the short story category for her work, Muses of the Council Pickup.
The Sutherland Shire Council competition, which is held every two years, was held for the fourth time.
Organised by Sutherland Shire Council Libraries, it encourages passionate writers to put pen to paper and contribute original works that inspire, offering entrants an invaluable platform to exhibit their talents and receive insightful feedback from esteemed independent judges.
There were three categories; traditional (rhyming) poetry, free verse poetry and short story writing.
The poetry category was evaluated by award-winning poet writer and editor, Tricia Dearborn, while the short stories were appraised by the award-winning novelist and nonfiction writer, Mandy Sayer.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said there was a large volume of entries for the awards, which recognised and rewarded talented and aspiring writers, both locally and from across the nation.
Cr Pesce thanked the entrants and judges and acknowledged "the crucial role played by this year's sponsors - Tradies, Southgate, and WMD Law.
Sutherland Shire Literary Competition Winners:
Traditional Verse
Free Verse
Short Stories
The winning entries and judge's comments can be read at:
