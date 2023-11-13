St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Major awards in Sutherland Shire Literary Competition go to writers from regional NSW and Victoria

Updated November 14 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:02am
Jacinta Frawley Werger (winner), left; Michael Forshaw (former sub-committee member, former councillor, and supporter from Tradies); KT Major (winner); mayor Carmelo Pesce; John Burns (winner); Sallyanne Henderson (supporter from WMD Law). Picture supplied
The major awards in this year's Sutherland Shire Literary Competition went to writers in regional NSW and Victoria.

