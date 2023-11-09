St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council working towards opening stage 1 of Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda at end of November

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 9 2023 - 5:30pm
The new skate park takes shape at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane
The new skate park takes shape at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane

The nee skate park and children's playground being constructed at Miranda is expected to be open in time for the Christmas holidays.

